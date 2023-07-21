Michigan recalls marijuana vape cartridges for possible banned chemical residue

article

A bulletin from Michigan's marijuana regulatory agency has notified the public about a recall of vape cartridges.

The Cannabis Regulatory Agency said the recall had to due with the presence of possible banned chemical residue in the products. It included both adult-use and medical marijuana products sold in three batches. The residue may have exceeded "established action limits," the bulletin said.

The manufacturer is named Flight Live Resin Disposable and the three flavors include Grease Monkey, Space Ether, and Bubblegum.

The processor is Sky Labs, the bulletin said.

Anyone who has purchased products from one of those batches is encouraged to check the bulletin for where affected products were sold. You can find the bulletin here. It includes the location, package number, and date it was sold.

The bulletin lists dozens of dispensaries, including several in Metro Detroit.

Dispensaries that sold the product are located in River Rouge, Detroit, Saline, Ypsilanti, Monroe, Wayne, Center Line, Mount Clemens, Oxford, Ann Arbor, Hazel Park, Inkster.

Customers who purchased potentially trained product are encouraged to return them to the sales location where they bought them for proper disposal, the bulletin says. A recall notice will also be posted by each dispensary.

Any customers who have experienced adverse reactions after using the products should report their symptoms and product use to their healthcare providers.

A previous bulletin from the CRA announced edibles that had too much THC in them had been recalled. They also didn't have the proper packaging that labeled them as a product with marijuana in them.