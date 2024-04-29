Detroit shines hosting the draft • Major Southfield Freeway construction • Summer temps inbound

Detroit shined brightly last week after shattering the attendance record for NFL Draft events when more than 700,000 people ventured downtown for the three-day extravaganza.

But that headline is only the cherry on top of the success stories that have spilled out of the city and into local businesses, into the opinions of non-residents of Detroit, and for future planning as interest in hosting more events grows.

While storefronts take stock of what the massive influx of people brought to their bottom line, the city is also fielding inquiries for other large-scale events like the NBA All-Star game, Mayor Mike Duggan told the Detroit News.

The economic impact was expected to exceed $160 million for downtown Detroit, the Anderson Economic Group, LLC had previously said. That figure, as well as an updated total number of people who traveled to Detroit for the draft will be discussed during a Monday press conference breaking down the draft's impact. FOX 2 will stream the discussion live at 9:30 a.m.

Years of planning and months of preparation went into hosting the event, which turned into a trip that non-residents and those from out of state enjoyed, the mayor told FOX 2.

"Suburbanites are saying this is amazing being downtown, people from out of state are saying I never thought Detroit looked like this and that’s what we wanted," said Duggan.

And the good stories haven't stopped, with plans for the NFL Draft stage pieces that were used at the venue to be recycled and sent to local charities. The Detroit Dog Rescue is one of those beneficiaries.

Find more information on the draft's impacts here.

Southfield Freeway construction begins

Road closures will span nearly five miles from the Southfield Freeway (M-39) to Ford Road (M-153) in Dearborn and Allen Park – starting Monday, April 29, through the fall.

A $15.5 million project is set to begin on northbound and southbound M-39, from Pinecrest Drive south of Interstate 94, to Ford Road, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

Single-lane closures will take place during weekday hours; double-lane closures will take place overnight and during weekends. However, at least one lane will remain open at all times. The project "includes concrete patching, milling and resurfacing, and pavement markings," MDOT released.

Ramps will also be closed along I-94 and Ford Road when crews are working on or near the ramps. Announcements will precede any closure of I-94 ramps.

Related article

Heat returns this week

The summer feeling some that some have been craving will finally return this week as temperatures in the 70s are expected over the next seven days. There's even a chance of breaking 80 degrees on Thursday.

The ramp up in warm weather does mean some showers are also incoming, though nothing too inclement should be on the way. The conditions are expected to be several degrees above the average for the end of April.

The evenings are going to be warm too, with lows bottoming out in the 50s and 60s. That's a positive sign for anyone eyeing the season's final frost that it may be time to start gardening.

Of course, this is Michigan and the seasons aren’t always as they seem.

Related article

Gas prices on the rise

Michigan drivers are paying some of the highest gas prices of the year this week just days after setting a new record for the year's costs at the pump. Those filling up their tank this week can expect to pay about $3.71 a gallon, which comes out to about $55 for a 15-gallon tank of gas.

Fortunately for those in metro Detroit, the average costs about $0.06 cents cheaper than the stage average, offering a little bit of relief. It's still 4 cents higher than this time last week.

"Michigan motorists are once again seeing higher prices at the pump with the state average hitting a new 2024-high," said Adrienne Woodland, of AAA. "If crude oil prices rise, alongside tight supply, gas prices may continue to rise."

Part of the reason for the rise is tied to a decline in available gasoline stocks, the Energy Information Administration said in a news release. Demand also fell slightly, but it's the available inventory that had more influence on gas costs with U.S. just below the five-year average for this time of year.

Man fires gun at employee, shoots self inside Detroit hospital

A man fired a gun at an employee at DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit before he turned the gun on himself Saturday night.

The employee retreated and was unharmed, Detroit police said. After shooting at the employee, another shot was fired.

When hospital security checked on the suspect, he was found with an "apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," according to police. He is currently in critical condition.

The incident is still under investigation.

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

Temperatures will be on the rise this week, but most meteorologists won't be looking too far past the showers that are expected Monday. They won't last long, but could bring up to half an inch of water this afternoon.

What else we're watching

The governor is signing a new order that will boost Michigan's workforce by 5,000 people on Monday. She'll be in Pontiac for the big signing. How did the Lions fare after the draft? According to experts, they mostly filled their needs on the defensive side, though could have used a bit more offensive firepower. We're guessing General Manager Brad Holmes isn't taking much stock in those reviews. A bench warrant has been issued for Aron Miranda, a Detroit man charged in connection with the fentanyl overdose of a 19-year-old Birmingham man. He failed to appear in court for a hearing, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said. The state has issued an updated rendering of its plans for the I-375 boulevard. It includes larger sidewalks, fewer driving lanes, and more foliage. The deadly Monroe Swan Boat Club crash case could get an update Monday as the results from a blood test of the suspect driver could be announced today. Her attorney said he believed she had no alcohol in her system.

Menthol cigarette ban postponed by Biden officials

A long-awaited menthol cigarette ban has been once again postponed by President Joe Biden’s administration.

The Food and Drug Administration has attempted several times to get rid of menthol but has faced pushback from Big Tobacco, members of Congress and competing political interests in the Obama, Trump and Biden administrations.

Biden’s decision to indefinitely delay the ban could avoid a political backlash from Black voters in November.