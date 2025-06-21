Staying safe during upcoming heat wave across Metro Detroit

The Brief Record high temperatures are headed our way and that means an increased risk of heat-related illnesses. The heat can mean extra attention for those who might need special care and an advisory to others, not to over do it. Experts say the signs of dehydration include feeling lightheaded, dizziness, fatigue, and weakness.



There’s lots to do around town this weekend, but doctors are warning everyone to stay cool any way you can.



Local perspective:

At the "Thunder Over Michigan" airshow at Willow Run, the fighter jets won’t be the only thing soaring this weekend. So too will be record high temperatures hitting the 90s in what’s being called the first big heatwave of the season.

"Well, this is unusual because we’re normally an August or July event so for doing this the first time in a long time in June, we thought it would be more on the cooler side," said Brenda Kerfoot, of the Michigan Flight Museum.



"We have a great medical team here. We have lots of fluids and water and people should just be cognizant," Kerfoot said. "It’s like going to the beach, there is not a lot of shade out here unless you are in one of the reserved areas that have tents."

Across town, emergency rooms like the one at Sinai Grace in Detroit are expecting a possible uptick in patients who get a little too hot quickly.

What they're saying:

"Prevention measures are going to be very important, especially for a weekend like this that we are going into," said Mohamed Sy, Clinic Coordinator of the Emergency Department. "Making sure that the sports drinks - avoid beverages with high alcohol concentration. That could also cause some dehydration."

Experts say the signs of dehydration include feeling lightheaded, dizziness, fatigue, and weakness.