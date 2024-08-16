Stellantis announced a temporary shutdown of its Trenton Engine Plant for the week of Aug. 19, which means a temporary layoff for hundreds of union workers.

The plant will be closed to "balance engine inventories with production," according to a statement from Stellantis.

Trenton Engine Complex employs 564 hourly workers and 108 salaried workers. Workers will be temporarily laid off during the shutdown.

The plant helps produce engines for many of the automaker's flagship models, including Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, and Ram vehicles. It employs members from UAW Local 372, 412, and 889.

The temporary closure of the Trenton plant follows Stallantis' plan to lay off as many as 2,450 of 3,700 workers at its Warren Truck Assembly Plant. The decision comes after Stellantis reported a drop in profits several weeks ago.

The truck plant in Warren builds the Ram 1500 Classic and the new Jeep Wagoneer.