Stellantis to lay off thousands of Warren union workers

article

Stellantis may be offering layoffs to nearly 2,500 union employees at its Warren plant after reporting drop in profits two weeks ago.

According to the Associated Press, Stellantis may lay off as many as 2,450 of the 3,700 workers at its Warren automobile plant.

The job cuts would be at the Stellantis Warren Truck Plant, which builds an older version of the Ram 1500 pickup called the Tradesman, sold mainly to commercial businesses. The company came out with a new version of the truck in 2018, and for the 2025 model year there's a new Tradesman.

Stellantis is shifting production of the new Tradesman to the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan. So the company will lay off one shift of workers at the Warren facility. That plant still builds the Jeep Wagoneer SUV.

FOX 2 reached out to Stellantis for comment – which confirmed layoffs were coming.

"With the introduction of the new Ram 1500, production of the Ram 1500 Classic at the Warren (Michigan) Truck Assembly Plant will come to an end later this year. As a result, Stellantis announced today that the plant will move from a two-shift to a one-shift operating pattern in General Assembly. Other operations within the plant will remain on two shifts to support Jeep Wagoneer production. "

Stellantis said roughly 2,450 could be laid off but the number "will likely be lower".

Layoffs will start as early as Oct. 8.

At the end of July, Stellantis said it would be offering voluntary buyouts to workers after it reported that profits were down about 50% in the first half of the year.

The Stellantis Warren Truck Assembly Plant on Mound Road takes up nearly 87 acres

This is the second expected layoffs from Stellantis in the Detroit area – after laying off 199 people at its Sterling Heights plant in April.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.