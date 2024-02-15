Expand / Collapse search

Stellantis-UAW profit sharing agreement sending up to $13,860 to employees

By Jack Nissen
Published 
Stellantis
FOX 2 Detroit

Stellantis lays off hundreds of temporary employees

Ashley Wilmoth was one of 559 temporary auto workers laid off by Stellantis after the company said it needed to improve efficiency and market competitiveness. Wilmoth sees the move as a betrayal - but both the automaker and the United Auto Workers union that represents her.

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Union autoworkers employed by Stellantis will receive up to $13,860 from the automaker as part of the company's profit sharing agreement with the UAW.

The Auburn Hills-based auto manufacturer said actual payments that each of the 38,000 employees are eligible for will be sent out on Feb. 29, 2024.

The money amount that UAW employees will receive was calculated based on terms from Stellantis collective bargaining agreement that was struck in 2019.

In a statement, Stellantis Chief Operating Officer Carlos Zarlenga said the payment is a reflection of "strong financial results" the automaker secured last year.

"As one of the highest payments in the company’s history, it clearly demonstrates that we value our employees’ contributions and are committed to rewarding them when their performance supports the company’s success," he said.

The totals each employee will receive will be based on the number of hours they worked. 

Related

Stellantis lays off hundreds of temporary workers
article

Stellantis lays off hundreds of temporary workers

Amy Wilmoth said she felt betrayed by the automaker and the UAW that represents her after she had received paperwork to become a full-time employee. Now, she is jobless.