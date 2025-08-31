Stolen car suspects charged after chase, crash in Rochester Hills

article

Four stolen car suspects were charged after a police chase in Rochester Hills ended in a crash and foot chase Thursday, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Dayvion Young, 25, of Redford, is charged with resisting and obstructing a police officer.

Myles Pringle, 22, of Detroit, is charged with stealing or retaining a financial transaction device.

Tyron Renfro, 20, of Oak Park, is charged with stealing or retaining a financial transaction device without consent, resisting and obstructing a police officer, and two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle to steal property valued at less than $200.

Jaden Franklin, 20, of Detroit, is charged with fleeing a police officer, resisting and obstructing a police officer, two counts of stealing or retaining a financial transaction device without consent, and receiving and concealing stolen property.

From left: Dayvion Young, Myles Pringle, Tyron Renfro, and Jaden Franklin. (Provided by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office).

The backstory:

The arrests stem from an incident that began about 6 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 28, when deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of Pembroke after the suspects were seen attempting to break into parked cars.

Deputies arrived and saw the suspects break into a vehicle and drive off. When police attempted a traffic stop, the suspects fled.

The driver later lost control of the vehicle, crashing near Livernois and Avon roads.

The suspects fled on foot but were arrested by sheriff’s deputies with assistance from drones and K-9 units.

Sheriff Mike Bouchard praised the deputies’ work in the arrests.

"This case is an excellent example of teamwork and the use of our specialized resources to protect the community," Bouchard said in a statement. "Deputies, K-9, and drone units worked seamlessly to quickly apprehend all four suspects. We remain committed to holding those who victimize our residents accountable."

What's next:

The case remains under investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

All four suspects are scheduled to appear in court Sept. 8.