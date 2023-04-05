Store employee assaulted with frozen fish, Macomb County Prosecutor says

The Macomb County prosecutor is putting out a statement that they likely never believed they'd have to say: don't assault someone with a fish.

According to the prosecutor's office, they were called to the Desi Fruit Market on Nine Mile Road in Mount Clemens on Sunday to a report of an assault on an employee. Prosecutor Peter Lucido said a man walked up to the fish counter at the market around 7:15 p.m. but was frustrated that the counter was closed at 7 p.m. due to Ramadan.

The suspect, identified as MD Jobul Hussain, grabbed a four-pound hilsa - type of herring - and hit the employee on the head with the frozen fish.

The employee had to be taken to the hospital while Hussain was arrested on a misdemeanor aggravated assault charge and was given a $5,000 personal bond.

"I never thought I’d have to say this, but if you assault someone with a fish in our county you will be prosecuted. A frozen fish is dangerous if you use it to hit someone on the head," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.