Storm damage in Metro Detroit • More rain on the way • Trump's campaign stop in Michigan

If you ask Yuri Didoszak, isssues with your first vehicles can be chopped up to "first-car drama."

"It happens," said the 20-year-old.

That may be the case, but most drama around a first car doesn't include an entire tree flattening the poor sedan.

"I got off work, went to go home and then I saw my car and there was a tree on top of it," said Didoszak. "It's my first car."

Didoszak was parked at the Detroit Golf Club when the tree came tumbling down. It was one of many sights around Metro Detroit where severe weather brought down trees, damaged homes, and left tens of thousands without power.

Home damage in Redford.

A tree crashed through a Redford Township home and into the basement Sunday. According to their family, it went right through their daughter's bedroom who was inside the room at the time. In Taylor, more branches had come down on homes, causing structural damage.

Metro Detroit appears to be out of the woods for severe weather for the first half of the week. But with more on the way, officials are assessing the status of two major events this week: the Ford Fireworks on the Detroit River and the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

For the annual golf outing which is held at the Detroit Golf Club, one of the first tasks will be removing the giant tree off of Didoszak's car. As of Monday morning, the club is not letting any golfers in until at least noon.

A spokesperson for the tournament says officials are assessing any damage to the course but don't see any major issues with the turf so far. Officials are still expecting things to go smoothly come the weekend tournament.

As for the fireworks, they are also expected to go on as planned. Scheduled for June 26, the explosions are expected to start around 10 p.m. If you're planning on attending, here are viewing spots, parking info, and more.

More rain on the way Monday, Tuesday

After a hectic end to the weekend with several rounds of severe weather pushing through Southeast Michigan, it'll be a calmer start Monday.

However, the cooler pattern greeting us after a humid couple of days means we'll continue to see showers throughout the day - increasing in coverage as the afternoon comes. Among that coverage will be a few non-severe thunderstorms that are possible.

The chance of precipitation sits at 70% with up to a quarter of an inch expected in most places. According to the National Weather Service, a low pressure system will slowly meander across the Great Lakes and carry chances of showers at least through most of Tuesday before vacating the area by the evening.

Temperatures will range in the mid-70s for the first half of the week before rising into the 80s. While rain and clouds dominate Monday and Tuesday, Metro Detroit can expect more sunshine starting Wednesday. Storm chances return Thursday and increase Friday.

Trump returns to campaign trail in Michigan

Donald Trump appeared in Michigan on Sunday as he looks to reclaim territory that helped propel him to the White House but slipped from his grasp four years later.

Campaigning for a return to the presidency while facing a federal indictment for allegedly mishandling classified documents, Trump spoke in suburban Detroit, where he lost ground between 2016 and 2020 and would need to win it back if he becomes the 2024 Republican nominee. He would have to reverse the recent trend in Michigan that has seen Democrats make some of their biggest gains nationally since Trump’s reelection loss.

Trump spoke at Oakland County GOP’s Lincoln Day Dinner, where he was honored by the party as its "Man of the Decade." Trump frequently attacked President Joe Biden throughout his speech Sunday, saying Biden was a "catastrophe" for Michigan and auto production in the state. Trump also criticized Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a co-chair of Biden’s reelection campaign, for approving state funds for a foreign company.

It was his first campaign appearance in Michigan, one of three states, along with Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, that flipped in 2016 to put Trump in the White House and Biden, a Democrat, four years later.

Hundreds gather for 68th annual NAACP Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner

Hundreds of people filled the Huntington Center on Sunday for the NAACP Fight for Freedom Dinner. "We welcome you to this freedom fund experience. It is an experience because it brings together people from all walks of life…all races all ideological points of view," said Rev. Wendell Anthony, the president of the Detroit branch of the NAACP.

The sit-down dinner is one of the largest of its kind in the world -- an annual call to action in the ongoing fight for racial equality.

"Tonight at this dinner I remind you, I am begging you to join us in our impatience. Complacency is a luxury for those who are content with the status quo," said Charity Dean, the president & CEO of the Metro Detroit Black Business Alliance. The event was also a celebration.

"We thank all of you for the role that you play in making Michigan a better place, in making Michigan a state where all who dream of more civil rights for all people. All who were inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King's ‘I Have a Dream’ speech given here in the city of Detroit 60 years ago," said Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.

Gas prices drop 6 cents

With the Fourth of July holiday coming in, any help at the pump will be appreciated - especially with record-breaking travel expected to resume according to AAA.

The average price per gallon is $3.52 a gallon for regular unleaded fuel. The cost is 11 cents less than this time last month and $1.55 less than this time last year. So far, motorists can expect to pay about $52 for a 15-gallon tank.

That should be a good indicator that gas prices will be far lower than they were last year for the holidays. Last year it was $4.94 a gallon. However, expect demand to increase which could send the cost north as well.

Metro Detroit had some of the highest gas prices on average in the state, hitting about $3.61 a gallon this week.

What else we're watching

AAA is predicting a record number of travelers for Independence Day, forecasting 1.7 million residents will take at least one trip of 50 miles or more between Friday and the following Tuesday. Thankfully, at least in Oakland County, the road commission plans to suspend its construction projects for the holiday weekend. Freedom from the obstructions will be welcome relief for a summer that's been heavy on the road work. City and NAACP officials unveiled a new status of Martin Luther King Jr. on Friday in Hart Plaza. The placement is notable since it's where King first gave his "I Have a Dream" speech in Detroit Looking for more power outage information? You can find the latest updates and figures on DTE's outage map. Learn more here America's population has never been older, the U.S. Census says in its latest reveal of data collected from the report released every decade. A breakdown of the median age and what it means can be found here

Russian defense minister makes 1st public appearance since mercenary revolt

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made his first public appearance since a mercenary uprising demanded his ouster, inspecting troops in Ukraine in a video released Monday aimed at projecting a sense of order after the country’s most serious political crisis in decades.

But uncertainty still swirled about his fate, that of rebellion leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and his private army, the impact on the war in Ukraine and even the political future of President Vladimir Putin.

A feud between Wagner Group leader Prigozhin and Russia's military brass that has festered throughout the war erupted into a mutiny that saw the mercenaries leave Ukraine to seize a military headquarters in a southern Russian city and march seemingly unopposed on Moscow, before turning around after less than 24 hours on Saturday.