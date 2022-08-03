Storms leave 26K DTE customers without power, freeway flooding reported

article

Heavy storms moving through Metro Detroit have left at least 26,000 DTE Energy customers without power Wednesday evening with flooding not helping matters.

According to the DTE Outage Map, there are 342 crews out in the field. Some of the heaviest hit areas are in Clinton and Clinton Township north of 16 Mile with more than 2,500 customers in the dark.

Other spots impacted by outages include Van Buren Township, Commerce Township, and in Livonia, between Schoolcraft and Six Mile roads with 1,500 to 2,500 out.

Flooding is also hampering motorists with closures on a number of freeways in the area including:

I-94 at 12 Mile

I-94 after 696

I-75 in both directions from Eight Mile to 12 Mile

