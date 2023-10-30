Strike suspended as UAW, General Motors reach tentative agreement - here is what's in it

As of Monday afternoon, the United Auto Workers confirmed the suspension of the historic strike against the Big Three.

The UAW and General Motors have reached a collective bargaining agreement, the automaker confirmed Monday, after more than a month of strike escalations and labor unrest between the Detroit 3 and its members. GM was the last of the Big Three to reach a deal.

In a statement from CEO Mary Barra, the GM Chair said they achieved a tentative agreement with the UAW "that reflects the contributions of the team while enabling us to continue to invest in our future and provide good jobs in the U.S."

"We are looking forward to having everyone back to work across all of our operations, delivering great products for our customers, and winning as one team," the statement added.

The UAW said the deal includes a 25% wage increase that rises up to 33% when accounting for inflation. The max pay will be more than $42 an hour. The agreement also includes an end to wage tiers, while bringing two prospective battery plants being brought under the Master Agreement.

It's a major step toward ending an historic strike that targeted Ford, Stellantis, and GM at the same time. The Associated Press previously reported a deal had been reached Monday morning.

On Sunday, UAW leadership highlighted Ford's lucrative offer, which will be heading to members for a vote soon.

"I've never seen anything like the agreement we're here to present you tonight," UAW Vice President Chuck Browning said during the update.

GM union members will return to work as they vote on ratifying the agreement.

Sherman Callahan, who has dedicated 45 years of his life working at GM, was on the picket line for the past 45 days. Admittedly, he did not know what to think of a stand-up strike against all three automakers, but he joined the movement anyway and is grateful for the results.

"I wasn’t for sure how that would go, but evidently it was the best way to go," Callahan said. "Never take anything for granted. Appreciate what you have. Value it."

What's in GM's deal?

GM is the final automaker from Detroit to reach a deal with the UAW. The agreement is similar to the deal the union locked down with Ford and Stellantis and extends until April 30, 2028.

It raises the base wage of workers 25% over four years with the starting wage for any worker climbing to over $30 an hour when compounded with cost-of-living adjustments. Upon ratification, workers would receive an immediate increase in their pay by 11%.

The deal also ends wage tiers and guarantees salaried workers will receive a general wage increase that's equivalent to hourly workers' pay.

It also brings Ultium Cells and GM Subsystems LLC under the UAW-GM Master agreement. It has also agreed to five payments of $500 for retirees.

According to a release from the UAW, the agreement "reinstates major benefits lost during the Great Recession, including Cost-of-Living Allowances and a three-year Wage Progression, as well as killing divisive wage tiers in the union."

Whitmer urges ‘swift ratification’

Following announcement of the deal, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer congratulated both the automaker and the UAW on reaching a deal.

"Congratulations to the world-class autoworkers of the UAW and world-leading automaker GM for reaching a deal," she said. "This agreement supports the hardworking men and women of the UAW and ensures that GM can continue to grow and expand right here in Michigan, where they were established over a century ago.



"I urge swift ratification of this deal so we can keep competing with other states and nations to lead the future of mobility. I applaud the UAW for standing up for working families and taking action to help us build a stronger middle class in Michigan. Let’s keep showing everyone how we can build the next generation of cars and trucks while supporting workers."