Supernatural Brewing partners with Bees in the D for beer pairing fundraiser dinner

article

Livonia's Supernatural Brewing is hosting a fundraiser dinner to support Bees in the D.

Read more Michigan beer stories here.

The nonprofit promotes sustainability and works to save bees, and its hives can be found on the rooftops of Metro Detroit businesses.

Tickets for the June 23 dinner are $90, and are available until Tuesday. A ticket includes a five-course meal paired with five drinks, a $17 donation to Bees in the D, a 15% tip, and a Bees in the D honey jar.

Get tickets for the 5 p.m. dinner here.