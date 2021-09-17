Support shelter animals when you check out this spooky Dearborn Halloween display

article

Support shelter animals when you stop by to see a ghastly Dearborn Halloween display.

The Stachurski family has been decking out their Grindley Park Street home for more than a decade. Last year, they decided to put a box out to collect donations for the Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit and raised $1,700 in two weeks.

They will again be collecting money for the shelter when the display opens the first weekend of October. They will also be selling handmade dog coats and Halloween animal T-shirts. Proceeds will go to the animal shelter.

The house is at 3421 Grindley Park St.

Check out a FOX 2 report about last year's display: