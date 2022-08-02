Suspect accused of shooting man after threatening to kill ex-girlfriend and set her Detroit home on fire

article

Detroit police are looking for a suspect who they say threatened his ex-girlfriend then shot a man Sunday.

Police said Damon Lee Gamble fired several shots on the porch of a home in the 5200 block of Marlborough Street before going inside.

He's accused of telling his ex-girlfriend he was going to kill her and set her house on fire. He then allegedly shot a man who was inside the home, leaving him in temporary serious condition.

Police said Gamble should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.