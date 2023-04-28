Suspect accused of shooting man at Canton mobile home park

article

A man with previous firearms convictions is accused of shooting another man at a Canton mobile home park April 16.

Tywone Sweden is accused of shooting a 38-year-old man in the leg and abdomen around 6:30 a.m. that day at Sherwood Mobile Home Park on Old Michigan Avenue.

The victim was taken to a hospital, while police began investigating. During this investigation, they executed search warrants in Canton, Taylor, Dearborn Heights, and Detroit.

Sweden, 31, was arrested April 19 and charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, discharging a firearm in a building, felon in possession of a weapon, felon in possession of ammunition, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, and seven counts of third-offense felony firearm.

Sweden's bond was set at $750,000 cash, and he will be back in court May 5.