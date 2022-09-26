Suspect arrested after August murder at Inkster liquor store

article

A suspect police have been searching for since a murder in Inkster over the summer was arrested Sunday night.

Michigan State Police said 18-year-old Allen Marion was taken into custody without incident.

Marion is accused of shooting and killing Elijah Steward, 19, at 25 Hour Liquor at 26017 Michigan Ave. on Aug. 6.

After the crime, an accomplice turned himself in, but police were still looking for Marion, who is charged with second-degree murder, discharging a firearm into a building, and felony firearm.