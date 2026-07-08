Suspect arrested for allegedly making online threats at Wayne State University

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The Brief A suspect Wayne State University identified as Kyle W. Brown was arrested for online threats. Brown is "known to the university" the school said in a statement Tuesday night. Brown was taken into custody early Wednesday morning.



The man wanted for allegedly making online threats that included Wayne State University was arrested early Wednesday morning.

The backstory:

Kyle W. Brown was arrested in "a jurisdiction away from the WSU campus and the city of Detroit," according to the university.

"The security situation is resolved," said a statement.

On Tuesday night the university released the suspect's photo to the media in an effort to receive tips and make the campus and community, aware.

Brown, who is a known individual according to the university, is said to have made threats against the school and other entities.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information on this developing story as it becomes available.

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