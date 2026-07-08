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Suspect arrested for allegedly making online threats at Wayne State University

By FOX 2 Staff
FOX 2 Detroit
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 8, 2026 5:24 AM EDT
Published July 8, 2026 5:24 AM EDT
article

The Brief

    • A suspect Wayne State University identified as Kyle W. Brown was arrested for online threats.
    • Brown is "known to the university" the school said in a statement Tuesday night.
    • Brown was taken into custody early Wednesday morning.

FOX 2 - The man wanted for allegedly making online threats that included Wayne State University was arrested early Wednesday morning. 

The backstory:

Kyle W. Brown was arrested in "a jurisdiction away from the WSU campus and the city of Detroit," according to the university. 

"The security situation is resolved," said a statement. 

On Tuesday night the university released the suspect's photo to the media in an effort to receive tips and make the campus and community, aware.

Brown, who is a known individual according to the university, is said to have made threats against the school and other entities.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information on this developing story as it becomes available.

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The Source: Information for this report is from Wayne State University. 

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