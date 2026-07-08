Suspect arrested for allegedly making online threats at Wayne State University
FOX 2 - The man wanted for allegedly making online threats that included Wayne State University was arrested early Wednesday morning.
The backstory:
Kyle W. Brown was arrested in "a jurisdiction away from the WSU campus and the city of Detroit," according to the university.
"The security situation is resolved," said a statement.
On Tuesday night the university released the suspect's photo to the media in an effort to receive tips and make the campus and community, aware.
Brown, who is a known individual according to the university, is said to have made threats against the school and other entities.
Stay with FOX 2 for more information on this developing story as it becomes available.
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The Source: Information for this report is from Wayne State University.