Suspect behind Michigan high school graduation mass shooting plot returns to court

The Brief One of the suspects behind an alleged mass shooting plot in Pontiac is due back in court Wednesday for a continuation of his preliminary examination. Deahveon Whaley, 19, and a 20-year-old man are accused of planning to shoot up the Arts and Technology Academy graduation. The other man, Jamarion Hardiman, was bound over for trial earlier this week.



One of two men charged in connection with a foiled mass shooting plot at a Metro Detroit graduation ceremony is expected to return to court Wednesday.

The preliminary examination for Deahveon Whaley, 19, is scheduled to continue at 9 a.m.

Whaley and another man, 20-year-old Jamarion Hardiman, are accused of planning a mass shooting at the Arts and Technology Academy, which was held at the United Wholesale Mortgage sports campus in Pontiac on June 3.

Police were called to the ceremony after a fight involving the two defendants broke out, and from there, they managed to uncover and stop the planned shooting.

While investigating the fight, deputies were told about a Snapchat thread, which included threats to shoot up the graduation.

Deputies got assistance from UWM security and were shown video of Hardiman and Whaley.

Hardiman assaulted an unidentified individual after he and Whaley entered together. After UWM security intervened, Hardiman, Whaley, and other individuals involved in the fight left the building, and the fight continued in the parking lot. The defendants were apparently unarmed at that time.

As seen in the video, Hardiman was then struck by a vehicle before both he and Whaley went to their vehicle and retrieved firearms.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office said the suspects were seen on video crouching behind vehicles in the parking lot before leaving the loaded guns under parked vehicles. These firearms, an AR-style pistol with a round drum that included 40 rounds of ammunition and a Glock pistol with a 40-round magazine, were later retrieved by deputies.

It is unclear if either of the men actually made the threatening Snapchat message or if someone else was behind it.

Both men are now facing weapons charges.

Hardiman was bound over for trial Monday.

Both men are currently being held in the Oakland County Jail while their cases progress.