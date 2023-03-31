Suspect brandishes fake firearm during road rage incident on Metro Detroit freeways

A road rage incident Thursday morning had led to the arrest of a Detroit man after he was caught on camera pointing a firearm at a driver.

The alleged felonious assault occurred on eastbound I-96 near I-94 when two vehicles became involved in a confrontation. Shortly afterward, the victim traveling in a third vehicle tried near the two drivers tried passing both to avoid the confrontation.

Instead, one of the suspects pulled alongside the victim and pointed a black handgun.

According to Michigan State Police, the incident happened around 7:30 a.m.

The victim was able to record the suspect in the act of brandishing a firearm while alongside their vehicle. The victim also provided vehicle information that with the video helped police identify the driver.

After an investigation to determine the suspect's employment, state police arrived at their work and took them into custody. Later identified as a 42-year-old resident of Detroit, police said he was a concealed pistol license holder.

MORE: Deadly crash on Detroit's east side leaves two men dead, mangled vehicle

The firearm he was holding in the car was also discovered to be fake.

"Just another example of poor decision making that is occurring on our roadways." said Lt. Mike Shaw, with MSP. "We were lucky there wasn’t a crash or someone was hurt or killed. Remember, it’s just driving and not that important."