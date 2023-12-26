Suspect caught after Christmas Day shooting in Warren

article

A suspect is in custody in connection with a Christmas Day shooting in Warren.

Police said the suspect was caught during a traffic stop around 10 a.m. Tuesday. The 25-year-old suspect was a passenger in a vehicle being driven by an acquaintance in the area of 10 Mile and Lorraine in Center Line.

Officers spotted the vehicle while conducting surveillance and arrested the suspect without incident.

Police said the suspect allegedly shot the 23-year-old victim multiple times during an argument at a home in the area of 9 Mile and Hoover around 10:20 a.m. Monday. The suspect then fled.

"In less than 24 hours after this incident occurred, we have identified and arrested the suspect without incident," Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said. "This department takes a zero-tolerance approach to violent crime and makes solving such cases the top priority."