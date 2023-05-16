Suspect caught in Madison Heights after shining laser at police helicopter

A suspect is in custody after Michigan State Police say he shined a laser at Trooper 2, the agency's helicopter.

Trooper 2 was on patrol around 9 p.m. Tuesday when a green laser struck the aircraft. The pilot and the tactical flight officer were not hurt.

Police tracked the laser to the area of Osmun Street and 11 Mile Road in Madison Heights. Troopers went to the area and found a suspect who had a laser with him.

The case will be submitted to the Oakland County prosecutor.

"It is a crime, both federal and state, to point a laser at an aircraft," said MSP F/Lt Mike Shaw. "We are fortunate that no one was hurt, or the aircraft didn’t crash in this incident."