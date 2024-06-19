Suspect charged with 9 felonies after fatal crash in Auburn Hills

article

A speeding driver who caused a fatal crash after fleeing Auburn Hills police earlier this month is now facing nine felony charges.

Kenneth Briddnell Carroll, of Lake Orion, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of first-degree fleeing, reckless driving causing death, operating while license is suspended, revoked, or denied causing death, failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault causing death, second-degree fleeing, reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function, operating while license is suspended, revoked, or denied, causing serious injury, failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death, and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine, heroin, or another narcotic) less than 25 grams.

An officer tried to stop a 2020 Kia Forte that was speeding on Lapeer Road around 7 p.m. June 6 but the driver, later identified as Carroll, fled. The officer pursued the driver, who reached speeds of 88 mph, for about ½ mile before terminating the chase at Zelma Drive.

Police said the officer stopped, while the driver in the Kia kept going. The officer saw Carroll go over a small hill on Lapeer Road before seeing smoke coming from the intersection of Walton Boulevard and Perry Street.

The officer went to the intersection and found a crash involving the Kia and a 2002 Ford F-150. Carroll fled the scene on foot, leaving his female passenger behind in critical condition.

The driver of the F-150, a 68-year-old Auburn Hills man, was trapped in the truck and needed to be extricated. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Carroll was caught the next day after a citizen spotted him lying in a wooded area about a ½ mile from the crash scene.