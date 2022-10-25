Suspect charged after man killed during workplace dispute outside Hazel Park LG factory

article

A man is facing charges after he allegedly killed a man during a workplace dispute outside the Hazel Park LG factory.

Malik Lashawn Dixon-Lynch, 25, is charged with second-degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of felony firearm in connection with the shooting Friday. He was denied bond.

According to police, the shooting happened after a disagreement in the workplace. It started around 7 a.m. inside the facility where employees were fighting. It continued in the parking lot where the shooting happened.

"We believe there’s a dispute. We don’t know exactly, how it started or how it transpired," said Brian Buchholz, with Hazel Park police.

Video showed a large group gathering inside the building before the shooting, but police do not know if that was connected to the shooting.

"I don’t know if it was the suspect and victim in that altercation inside or if they just happened to meet up after in the parking lot," Buchholz said.

Sources have identified the victim as 27-year-old Raphael Scott-French.