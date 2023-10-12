Suspect charged after summer crime spree in Bloomfield Township, Troy

article

A suspect is facing charges stemming from a summer crime spree that ended when he allegedly stole a vehicle in Troy.

Jaden Platinum Dantzler, 18, was charged this week with two counts of home invasion 3rd degree; two counts of larceny greater than $1,000, but less than $20,000; two counts of larceny- receive and conceal stolen property greater than $1,000, but less than $20,000; one count fraudulent use of financial transaction device, and two counts of larceny $200 or more, but less than $1,000.

On June 13, Bloomfield Township police were called by a resident who said someone stole two purses from their Porsche and a briefcase and laptop from their BMW in the 2000 block of Meadowood Lane.

That same day, police were called to the 800 block of Long Lake Shores Drive after a suspect drove a Rolls-Royce that was parked in the attached garage down the street. The vehicle was discovered running in the street and had been rummaged through, police said.

Also, that day, a resident in the 1900 block of Long Lake Shores Drive reported that someone "ransacked" her Cadillac Escalade, stealing a gym bag with two pairs of Apple AirPods, clothes, cosmetics, and $50 inside.

Between June 14 and 16, police said they also took two reports of recently discovered thefts from vehicles in the 400 block of S. Evansdale and another in the 1800 block of Long Lake Shores Drive.

Dantzler was caught June 14 after police say he stole a vehicle in Troy. When the vehicle owner approached Dantzler, he allegedly ran away on foot while the victim took a photo of him.

Then, he allegedly stole a Ford Explorer. That Explorer was found in Detroit, and the driver, later identified as Dantzler, matched the photo taken by the other vehicle theft victim, authorities said.

Dantzler allegedly had a wallet that contained several pieces of identification belonging to one of Bloomfield Township’s victims.

Digital evidence, including pictures of Dantzler inside the Rolls-Royce and several saved locations along Long Lake Shores Drive linked him to the crimes, police said.

Dantzler is being held in the Oakland County Jail on a $750,000 cash bond.

