Suspect charged in connection with Warren Christmas Day shooting that left man in critical condition

A Detroit man is facing charges stemming from a shooting on Christmas morning in Warren.

Deandre Patrick Lawrence, 23, is accused of shooting another man during an argument at a home in the area of 9 Mile and Hoover. That victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

Police said Lawrence fled but was arrested the next day in Center Line. He was the passenger in a vehicle that police spotted while conducting surveillance.

Lawrence, who has previous convictions for fleeing and eluding and home invasion, is now charged with assault with intent to murder and felony firearm. His bond was set at $1 million cash/surety.

"This case yet again shows the commitment this department has to addressing crimes of violence that occur in the city," Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said. "This suspect was arrested within 24 hours of the incident and was charged with very serious criminal charges the next day. I commend Judge Bieda for issuing an appropriate bond which will help ensure this suspect does not cause any additional harm in the community."