Suspect charged with murder of poker player found burned in Oakland County

article

A man has been charged with the death of professional poker player Susie Zhao, whose body was found burned in White Lake last month.

Jeffery Morris, 60, was arraigned from his hospital bed for first-degree murder in Oakland County on Tuesday after his arrest last week.

Zhao's remains were discovered at the Pontiac Lake State Recreation Area on July 15. Zhao, who's from Waterford Township, was a professional poker player and had been living in California.

It was not revealed how Morris and Zhao are connected.

Morris is currently on probation for retail fraud and, according to the court, has an extensive criminal history.

His DNA was ordered to be taken and is currently being held without bond.

Advertisement

Morris is due back in court for a probable cause on Aug. 18.