Suspect charged with murdering man at Auburn Hills hotel

A 24-year-old man is accused of murdering another man at an Auburn Hills hotel over the weekend.

Otis Draper, of Pontiac, is charged with open murder stemming from the fatal shooting of 47-year-old Russell Holcomb.

Holcomb was shot and killed while staying at the Suburban Studios Hotel at 1180 Doris Rd. on Saturday. After the shooting, police say Draper called police and said he shot someone.

Police said Draper and Holcomb knew each other, and the shooting was a result of a fight.

Draper was denied bond. He is due back in court Dec. 21.