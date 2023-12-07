Expand / Collapse search

Suspect charged with murdering man at Auburn Hills hotel

By Amber Ainsworth
Crime and Public Safety
Otis Draper (Oakland County Jail)

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 24-year-old man is accused of murdering another man at an Auburn Hills hotel over the weekend.

Otis Draper, of Pontiac, is charged with open murder stemming from the fatal shooting of 47-year-old Russell Holcomb. 

Anyone who may have information related to this incident is asked to contact the Auburn Hills Police Department at 248-370-9460.

Holcomb was shot and killed while staying at the Suburban Studios Hotel at 1180 Doris Rd. on Saturday. After the shooting, police say Draper called police and said he shot someone.

Police said Draper and Holcomb knew each other, and the shooting was a result of a fight.

Draper was denied bond. He is due back in court Dec. 21.

