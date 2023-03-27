Suspect claiming to be hitman ties up, attacks woman after breaking into her west Michigan home

A suspect claiming he was a hitman broke into a woman's west Michigan home and attacked her Friday morning, authorities said.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, the suspect, later identified as a 54-year-old Grand Rapids man, broke into the 65-year-old victim's Belmont home and tied her up. He was armed with a handgun when he assaulted and strangled the victim.

An acquaintance arrived at the home later that morning and found the victim tied up.

The sheriff's office said the man threatened to kill the woman before strangling her until she passed out. He then stole items from the home, including credit cards which he used at nearby stores.

Investigators learned the attack was targeted and identified a suspect. His vehicle was found abandoned in Van Buren County, and the suspect was found walking near Knapp and Pettis in Ada Township on Sunday afternoon. He was arrested without incident.

He is being held in the Kent County Jail on charges of armed robbery, first-degree home invasion, unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation, and two counts of felony firearm offenses.