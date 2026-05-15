Suspect dead after Waterford shooting involving Michigan State Police troopers

The Brief One person is dead following a Michigan State Police trooper-involved shooting in Waterford. Police have not shared details about what led to the shooting, but it happened on Apopka near Williams Lake Road.



A suspect is dead after a shooting involving Michigan State Police troopers Thursday night in Waterford Township.

Few details are currently available, but it is known that the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Apopka. An MSP vehicle and a Kia were seen being towed from the scene after the shooting.

MSP confirmed that the suspect was dead, but did not say whether they died from a gunshot fired by a trooper.

No other injuries were reported.

Multiple communities are involved, but their links to this shooting are also unclear at this time.

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The shooting was one of two officer-involved shootings that happened Thursday night in Metro Detroit.

A man was shot by an Ecorse officer after he allegedly approached officers while armed with a box cutter during a domestic violence incident.

MSP is investigating that shooting.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.