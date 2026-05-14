Suspect shot in Ecorse police shooting after domestic violence call

The Brief An officer involved shooting has left one person shot dead in Ecorse. While investigating a domestic incident, police say a man walked up with a box cutter. The man was tasted but then charged an officer, leading to him getting shot.



A man who attempted to charge at police with a box cutter was shot and killed after a domestic violence incident in Ecorse.

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On Thursday at 7:45 p.m., Ecorse officers were called out to the 4200 block of High Street for a reported domestic assault that was taking place. When they arrived, police say they found a woman who was cut up and bleeding.

While asking questions, the suspect, a 37-year-old man, walked up, armed with a box cutter. Police say they attempted to tell the man to drop the knife but were unsuccessful. The result was an officer shooting the suspect with a taser.

The man fell to the ground but quickly got up and started to charge toward an officer while armed with the box cutter. This led an officer firing their gun at the man.

Michigan State Police say the suspect died. Meanwhile, the woman was taken to the hospital.

What's next:

An investigation is ongoing.

"Anytime our officers are forced to make split-second decisions involving an armed individual, it is a serious and unfortunate situation for everyone involved," said Chief Derran E. Shelby. "Our primary concern at this time is the safety and well-being of the victim, the officers, and the community."