Suspect driving stolen truck with 3 tires flees police on Lodge Freeway

A suspect in a stolen truck was driving 60 mph while missing a tire before police finally stopped him Wednesday in Detroit.

Detroit police contacted Michigan State Police around 9:45 p.m. because a caller was following a truck that had been stolen from their repair shop. MSP troopers found the truck driving on the southbound Lodge Freeway just south of I-94 and tried to stop the driver.

The 22-year-old driver continued with only three tires and the hood up, police said. He got off the freeway at Grand River Avenue and turned onto the northbound Lodge service drive, where police boxed him in. He was arrested without further incident.

No one was hurt.

"Great job by troopers to take another criminal off the streets of our community," said MSP F/Lt Mike Shaw. "We are fortunate that this suspect did not hurt anyone while committing this crime."