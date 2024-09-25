Suspect experiencing mental episode shoots Detroit police officer in the hand with deputy's own gun

Detroit police found themselves in the midst of responding to another mental health crisis when an individual in his underwear was reported causing issues on the city's west side.

It ended with the suspect getting hold of the officer's gun and shooting them in the hand. He was later apprehended without incident and without injury, while the officer who was struck is expected to be okay.

The circumstances are overall fortunate, considering the danger of mixing mental illness and firearms. But the question of how police manage someone in the midst of a mental crisis while keeping everyone, including themselves, safe remains top of mind.

"Our officer is an absolute hero," said Detroit Police Chief James White.

The chief spoke outside Henry Ford hospital where the officer who was injured was recovering. His injuries are non-life threatening.

Describing the scene that played out in the 2400 block of Highland on Wednesday morning, White said it began with an individual causing a commotion around 8:15 a.m.

"The suspect is going through some type of mental episode, some type of psychosis, he is in his underwear," he said.

Footage from the nearby Valero gas station showed the man in a state of partial undress. The gas station owner's said it wasn't the first time he had caused problems at the business.

"The customer was outside, screaming at him and so then he leaves," said Mohammad Elshaoobi, the owner of the Valero gas station.

Police who originally responded to the area could not locate the individual. Later in the morning, while an officer working by himself was in the area, he spotted the suspect and approached him.

"He encounters him at the gas station. He is still in his underwear. He is still obviously suffering from some mental episode," said White.

The suspect fled toward a home, worrying the officer he was about to enter a stranger's residence. A struggle ensued when the suspect eventually got hold of the officer's gun and shot him in the hand.

He tried shooting the gun a second time, but it jammed. Other officers responding to the area eventually took the suspect into custody.

"A person has our officer's gun, the person has shot one of our officers, they're taken into custody without incident, taken into custody without injury, taken to the hospital and being treated - that's the kind of professionalism of the Detroit Police Department," said White.

Footage showed the suspect being taken away for a mental health evaluation. From there, he was expected to be transported to the Detroit Detention Center.