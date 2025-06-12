Suspect in fatal Warren police chase crash due in court today

The Brief A man charged with murder after crashing during a police chase in Warren is due in court for a preliminary exam. Police said they tried to stop Anthony Eugene-Douglas Grier Jr. for driving 72 mph in a 40 mph zone, but he fled. At Van Dyke and Nine Mile, he crashed into Wendy Drew, police said, killing her.



A Detroit man facing murder charges after a fatal crash during a Warren police chase last month is scheduled to face a judge Thursday.

Anthony Eugene-Douglas Grier Jr. will appear for a preliminary exam that is set for 9:30 a.m.

Watch live above.

The backstory:

Officers spotted a Chrysler 300, driven by 33-year-old Grier, going 72 mph in a 40 mph zone on Van Dyke near Miller just after 9:30 p.m. May 24.

Grier did not stop, leading police on a chase. The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said he allegedly drove on the sidewalk, in the middle turn lane, ran red lights, and reached speeds faster than 100 mph as he evaded officers.

Warren Police Lt. John Gajewski said additional officers and Michigan State Police air support were called as the chase continued on Van Dyke, with Grier running six red lights in the process. Officers had these intersections blocked.

Related article

Gajewski said officers deployed stop sticks at Van Dyke and 10 Mile, but Grier continued driving. More officers were at Eight Mile with stop sticks, but Grier didn't make it that far.

While at the intersection of Van Dyke and Nine Mile, the suspect hit two vehicles, including one being driven by 71-year-old Wendy Drew, of Hazel Park. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Drew leaves behind her husband of more than 50 years, five children, and 23 grandchildren.

Grier fled his crashed car on foot, but was caught.

He was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree fleeing police, and assaulting/resisting/obstructing police, and remanded to the Macomb County Jail.

Dig deeper:

Grier has a criminal record that includes convictions for operating on a suspended license, receiving and concealing stolen property, and attempted fleeing and eluding. He also has 15 prior traffic offenses on his record.

Additionally, police said he has an open court case after being charged with carrying a concealed firearm in Warren in March.

Related article

However, police said they aren't sure why Grier chose to run rather than stop because he currently has a valid driver's license and had no warrants.