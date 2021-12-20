Suspect follows victim from Detroit store onto Lodge Freeway, shoots at them

A suspect followed a Detroit resident from a store onto the Lodge Freeway then shot at them Saturday.

A 911 caller told police they saw a black sedan pull alongside a silver Mercedes and open fire on the freeway at 11:10 p.m.

Related News: Victim followed from Detroit bar, shot

Police searched the area and found the Mercedes parked outside the Sinai-Grace Hospital emergency room entrance just after midnight. According to police, the 28-year-old in the Mercedes had suffered a shoulder wound in the shooting.

Video from a Project Green Light business showed the victim leaving a store. As the victim left, a black sedan was in the alley behind the store and followed the victim onto the freeway.

A shell casing was found on the Lodge just sound of 7 Mile Road.

Advertisement

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 734-287-5000.