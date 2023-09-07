Suspect in custody for Michigan State police arson, shootings

Michigan State Police say they have arrested a suspect in the Upper Peninsula wanted for setting multiple MSP cars on fire and shooting several rounds at them as well.

MSP's 8th district posted on X (Formerly Twitter) that a suspect was in custody wanted for the fires and gunshots at the post in Sault Ste. Marie.

MSP said he was arrested at a property on Riverside Dr. in the Soult Ste. Marie but no other details were released.

Police were on high alert on Wednesday after the early morning crimes, which were spotted by a neighbor.

Video showed the suspect, a man wearing cameo, dousing the vehicles in gasoline before lighting them on fire. After that, he grabbed his rifle and started shooting the burning vehicles.

No troopers were injured during the carnage. It's unclear what the man's motive was.

"We don’t know why. We don’t believe this was a concentrated attack on state police post across the state can’t rule it out yet," said Shaw.

It's not the first time an MSP post was attacked. Back in 2002, the Owosso headquarters was burned down by someone upset with police. The suspect was later convicted.

