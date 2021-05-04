Suspect in custody in connection with death of elderly woman in Dearborn Heights

Police responded to a home in Dearborn Heights early Tuesday after receiving a 911 call.

When officers arrived at the house in the area of Pardee and Van Born, they found an elderly woman who was unresponsive. Paramedics tried to save the woman, but she died.

Police said a suspect was taken into custody and a criminal investigation is underway.

No further details about the death were provided, but police said there is no threat to the community.