Suspect in fatal hit-and-run that killed Macomb County road worker turns himself in, police confirm

Michigan State Police confirm the suspect believed to have struck a Macomb County road worker on Monday, killing him, has turned himself in to St. Clair Shores police.

The update follows a discovery by law enforcement earlier on Wednesday when officers located the vehicle believed to have been involved in the fatal accident, which happened on I-94 near Nine Mile.

Zach Morisette, 26, was patching potholes on Monday during the afternoon when he was hit by a vehicle that failed to stop.

Shortly after the crash, state police put out calls for help from the public in their search for a suspect.

Early Wednesday morning, detectives with the Michigan State Police posted on Twitter they had seized the suspected vehicle and were processing it for evidence. They also had developed leads into the identity of the driver but remained hopeful they would turn themselves in.

Morisette was part of a Macomb County road crew that had been contracted by the Michigan Department of Transportation to inspect manhole covers.

Around 3 p.m. Monday, he was working on the eastbound lane when he was hit. No workers saw the impact, but one employee told police afterwards he had heard a thud before seeing Morisette's body on the ground. The accident closed lanes for hours as police investigated.

Lt. Mike Shaw said tips about possible suspect vehicles began coming in shortly after.

Zach Morisette was killed by a hit-and-run driver on I-94 in Saint Clair Shores on Monday

The victim's brother Rodney described Zach as "loving," "loyal," and "selfless."

"Zach was the strongest person I knew," Rodney said. "He never stopped thinking about other people. He would have made a great father - because he was the perfect uncle."

This is a breaking story. FOX 2 will update it as more details come in.