Suspect in hit-and-run death of Ray Township man charged with two felonies

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office has charged a man with two felonies for failing to stop at an accident where a Ray Township man was killed earlier this week.

Jerel Robinson, 46, was charged Thursday with failure to stop at the scene of an accident result in death and failing to stop at an accident when at fault, resulting in death.

According to the prosecutor's office, Robinson was driving on Romeo Plank Road, near 27 Mile, in Ray Township late Monday night when he hit a 50-year-old man on a bicycle. The man on the bike died but wasn't found until around 7:15 Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said evidence from the accident site included a part of a car near the ditch. Video taken just before the crash showed at least three cars following.

"This situation is not one where you think somebody's going to say you think you hit a deer," Wickersham said on Tuesday. "No, you know you hit an individual and you should've stopped."

A neighbor who lived near the scene believed speed had been a factor, citing occurrences where people use the road "like a freeway."

Evidence recovered from the scene is being processed by deputies to confirm that the vehicle the suspect was driving was involved in the fatal accident.

The victim was identified as Joseph Frank Jaye, of Ray Township, a man FOX 2 has interviewed in the past for a $10,000 black walnut tree. In May, he discovered he had a black walnut tree growing in his backyard which was very valuable for furniture makers.

He wanted to cut down the tree to make room for equipment for his asphalt company and planned to give money to frontline workers during COVID-19.