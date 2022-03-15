Suspect in Normandie Hotel murder sought by Detroit police

article

The Detroit Police Department is asking for information on Jmar Tubbs, 25, who is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting at the Normandie Hotel Monday morning.

Tubbs is being sought in the shooting that killed a 46-year-old man at the hotel, in the 11600 block of Woodward.

A maintenance man told FOX 2 that he talked to the victim about remodeling a room. After, the victim went to lock the door of a tenant who was late on their rent just before the fatal shooting.

If anyone recognizes this suspect, or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.