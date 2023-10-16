Suspect in woman's fatal shooting at Detroit baby shower run over by victim's son

After a fatal shooting at a Detroit baby shower that left a woman in her 50s dead this weekend, the suspect traveled to the police department's 9th Precinct to turn herself in.

But according to police, as she exited her vehicle she was run over by the victim's son. Now listed in temporary serious condition at a hospital, investigators are trying to piece together how the happy gathering turned violent.

"We’re still looking into that, talking to witnesses to find out exactly why the altercation took place," Capt. Donna McCord of the Detroit Police Department said.

