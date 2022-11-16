Suspect on the run after fleeing traffic stop in Detroit; passenger also shot by officers

The search is on for the suspect driver of an unknown SUV after a confrontation with police led to shots being fired and at least one person sustaining injuries.

The passenger of the SUV fled on foot while the driver sped away after police attempted a traffic stop.

Detroit police shot the passenger, striking him in the leg and sending him to the hospital.

"Right now, we're looking at if he fired at us," said Chief James White. "Our supervisor responded to a shots-fired run in progress. I don't know if it was shots fired by the perpetrator to our officers or what, but we do know one person shot in leg, temporary serious condition at a local hospital."

The incident unfolded late Tuesday afternoon in the area of Strathmoor Street and Joy Road on the city's west side.

Suspect SUV that police are seeking.

Police said they tried to pull over an SUV - either a Chevrolet Suburban or a Tahoe - for improper plates. The vehicle instead drove off while the passenger fled on foot. He was later captured.

The driver is still missing but police are asking for people to be on the lookout for the SUV with a license plate of ELY6819.