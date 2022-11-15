Novi attorney, suspected shooters in Hutch's Jewelry murder plot in court Tuesday

Four men including the attorney charged with orchestrating the murder of an Oak Park jeweler are expected to appear in court Tuesday for a probable cause conference. The defendants are expected in court at 10:50 a.m.

Marco Bisbikis was arraigned on 1st-degree murder on Nov. 4 after his arrest following a months-long investigation that revealed a targeted hit on Dan Hutchinson, who ran Hutch's Jewelry in the Oakland County suburb.

Bisbikis is suspected of writing himself into the will of Hutchinson who was a client at the time. From there, he instructed three others to carry out the shooting.

The three other men involved, Roy Donta Larry, 44, Darnell Larry, 57, and Angelo James Raptoplous, 32, were arrested earlier this summer after police identified them as the shooters. They also will be in the 45th District Court.

According to police, the alleged murder happened when Roy Larry pulled up on a bicycle and began shooting into a GMC SUV where Hutchinson and his wife were at the time. At the same time, another car pulled up in the lane next to Hutchinson, firing more than a dozen rounds into the vehicle.

At the time, sources say that Raptoplous was above the other two men in the plot.

More coverage: