Suspect on trial for murder caught with loaded gun in Inkster

A suspect who is currently on trial for murder was caught with a loaded gun during a traffic stop Thursday in Inkster.

Michigan State Police said Michael Kevin Nathan was speeding near Glenwood and Inkster when he was pulled over around 8:30 p.m.

Troopers discovered that the 25-year-old Nathan had a warrant, so he was arrested. While searching his vehicle, they found a loaded handgun.

He is a felon and cannot possess firearms. Police said Nathan also was wearing a tether because he is on trial for first-degree premeditated murder stemming from a 2018 shooting.

Nathan allegedly shot two people who were sitting in a minivan on Somerset Avenue near Harrison in Inkster on July 12, 2018. One person was killed.