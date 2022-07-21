Suspect points gun at Detroit gas station employees after argument

article

Detroit police are looking for a man who pointed a gun at gas station employees Thursday morning.

Police said the man was seen on Project Green Light cameras pulling the weapon after an argument in the 14100 block of Linwood around 11:45 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-1000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.