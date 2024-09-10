Suspect in police chase that ended in Inkster had abducted domestic partner say investigators

A police pursuit dramatically ended in the front yard of an Inkster home Monday afternoon.

"We received a missing person’s report on Sunday," said Warren Sgt. Brian Price. "It’s determined that this individual was possibly with a domestic partner."

Police categorized it as unlawful imprisonment. Investigators with the Warren Police Department got to work immediately.

"Information was put out and investigative tools were utilized to figure out a possible vehicle that’ person would be in," Price said. "They sent out information to neighboring jurisdictions."

On Monday police in Westland saw the vehicle they were searching for, and attempted a traffic stop. But instead that vehicle led police on a chase.

When the pursuit reached Inkster, that department responded as well.

Home security video shows the driver jump out of the moving SUV to run from police before it knocked down trash cans heading into a front yard, with police cruisers in tow.

The suspect ran with police chasing him, as two female passengers get out of the SUV crying.

The suspect was caught and taken into custody

"Overall great police work by the Warren police department, our detectives did a good job about putting that information out," Price said. "Due to alert officers in Westland and Inkster, they were able to locate that vehicle in a very short time period."

Warren police are submitting reports to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office and the suspect is set to be arraigned this week.

"That person or victim is safe there’s no danger to the public," Price said.

If you believe your loved one is in danger police make it clear call them immediately because every second counts

"If you have someone who is a loved one or you care about know about where their whereabouts are going to be," he said. "There are tons of telecommunication devices that you can utilize to know people's locations and also their ability to contact dispatch either by phone if they have access to it, and they also have text ability."



