Suspect to be sentenced in 2013 Harper Woods cold case murder

A suspect who was charged with murder nearly eight years after killing a Harper Woods restaurant owner is scheduled to learn his sentence Monday.

Ramone Conneilies, 29, pleaded no contest in February to second-degree murder for the December 2013 slaying of 31-year-old Altin Avdyli.

Avdyli was carjacked and killed while leaving his restaurant, Royal Grill, in Harper Woods the night of Dec. 6, 2013. Conneilies was 19 at the time.

Though the case went cold, Harper Woods police were able to solve the murder in 2021. Conneilies was initially charged with murder, carjacking, felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearm charges, but the other charges were dropped as part of his plea.

According to court records, Conneilies is currently in prison for a carjacking committed a few weeks after Avdyli was killed.