Suspect in shootout with Lincoln Park police that left officer wounded, heads to trial

A suspect in a Lincoln Park shootout with police that left one officer wounded last year was bound over for trial Tuesday.

The backstory:

Darryl Jackson faces 21 counts, including assault with intent to murder and drug charges in a officer-involved shooting May 20, 2024 during a foot chase near Outer Drive and Fort Street.

Jackson, who was under surveillance by plain clothes police officers for suspected drug dealing in the parking lot of an apartment building on Montie Road, is charged with shooting Det. Jason Lasinskas.

In a previous traffic stop by Lincoln Park police, Jackson was arrested for narcotics, was a suspect in a domestic incident, and was a parole absconder. The detective sergeant described the confrontation and the injuries he suffered, in detail.

The officer, who was hit in the left leg, returned fire, while two other officers in pursuit, including one who said that Jackson pointed a gun at him, also shot at the suspect who was wounded.

"I was following behind him, issuing verbal commands, and, after he was reaching in front of him and his clothing, he pulled out a black pistol, he said. "Gunshot went off and there was a hole in my pants. I immediately felt the most horrible sensation in my life. It was, like being electrocuted. Massive pain in my leg."

The detective sergeant suffered a shattered kneecap, broke his femur and suffered a patella injury. He has not been able to return to active duty since, he said, and walks with a slight limp.

Defense attorney Daniel Reid later argued that Jackson was overcharged because the detective sergeant was wounded in the leg.

"I don't think there's been anything to show that there was an assault with intent to murder," he said. "The person who was shot, he did see a small hole. He saw a little blood. And at that point in time, he felt as if there was no danger of any, murder or killing or anything like that or any extensive damage to his partner."

"He shouldn't be rewarded for not having killed the sergeant that day," said assistant prosecutor Rana Hadied.

Judge Elizabeth DiSanto agreed and kept the charges.

"There's been an argument by Mr. Reed that the defendant did not intend to kill this guy, and in fact, hit him in the knee," she said. "But by the grace of God, Mr. Jackson did not have a good shot, and the only reason, it appears as though, the sergeant was not killed. So that is not a basis to not bind over an assault intent to murder."

Also testifying was a second plainclothes detective who first approached Jackson, showing him a badge accompanied by uniformed officers.

"I observed the officers give verbal commands to Darrell Jackson. He had a blank expression. "I believed he was going to run," the second detective said. "As I approached I said 'Darryl, stop.' That's when he began running.

"I heard one gunshot, and I observed the sergeant just fall to the ground immediately."

The second detective fired a shot but said he wasn't sure if Jackson was wounded.

A third police officer testified about the foot chase which ended in the parking lot of the closed Vibra hospital, off Outer Drive.

"I heard two shots being fired. He pointed his pistol at me, I fired four or five shots. I saw him stumble and fall to the ground," he said, adding that Jackson got up and kept running.

He said he told Jackson to stop as he continued to give chase.

"He turns to his right, raises his right arm again with the pistol in his hand again, and I fired my pistol at him again in self-defense," the officer said.

Hadied: Did he point it at you again?"

Police officer: "Yes he did."

Hadied: "So that's the second time?"

"Yes."

Hadied: "Do you know whether or not the shots that you fired took effect?"

"I believe that they did. I saw him stumble and fall to the ground again," the officer said. "As he was falling, I could see him, pointing the pistol in my direction, still. So I continued to fire at him until I saw that he was no longer a threat."

At that point, he said Jackson threw his gun, surrendering.

Reid did argue that Jackson may have run and acted in self-defense after being approached by plainclothes police.

But DiSanto countered that uniformed officers were also there and that Jackson was ordered to stop multiple times.

The case moves to Third Circuit Court on May 20th at 9 a.m.

