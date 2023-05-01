Suspect accidentally shoots self while fleeing deputies in Ypsilanti Township

article

A suspect shot himself Monday morning while trying to flee Washtenaw County deputies in Ypsilanti Township.

Deputies were called to the area of Grove Street and McGregor Avenue because a man wearing a ski mask was allegedly armed near a school. When deputies arrived, they saw the 20-year-old suspect and another person, who both fled.

When one of the suspects began pulling out a gun, he shot himself in the abdomen, authorities said. Investigators believe the shooting was accidental.

He was taken to a hospital where he was in surgery.

The second person was also taken into custody.