Suspect accidentally shoots self while fleeing deputies in Ypsilanti Township
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect shot himself Monday morning while trying to flee Washtenaw County deputies in Ypsilanti Township.
Deputies were called to the area of Grove Street and McGregor Avenue because a man wearing a ski mask was allegedly armed near a school. When deputies arrived, they saw the 20-year-old suspect and another person, who both fled.
When one of the suspects began pulling out a gun, he shot himself in the abdomen, authorities said. Investigators believe the shooting was accidental.
He was taken to a hospital where he was in surgery.
The second person was also taken into custody.