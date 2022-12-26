Suspect shot, killed while trying to rob Detroit tow truck driver who has CPL

article

A tow truck driver shot and killed a suspect who tried to rob him on Detroit's east side Monday.

Police said the truck driver was meeting with the suspect to buy a junk car in the area of 7 Mile and Kelly when he was ambushed around 9:35 a.m. The driver, who is a CPL holder, pulled out a gun and fatally shot the suspect.

While the shooting remains under investigation, Detroit police said it appears it was self-defense.

Read Next: Man walks into Detroit liquor store after being shot in face