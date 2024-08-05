Suspect smashes Howell police car windows with ax

A suspect used an ax to smash windows of Howell patrol vehicles while they were parked at the police department over the weekend.

Witnesses reported seeing the man damaging the vehicles in the parking lot around 2:25 p.m. Saturday. When authorities arrived, the suspect was gone, but three patrol vehicles and a code enforcement vehicle were damaged.

Police used security video to get a description of the suspect, who turned himself into the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office around three hours later.

Police said the suspect is well-known to officers and suffers from mental health concerns.

According to a release from police, "Contrary to propaganda and misinformation that continues to be spread on social media, this had nothing to do with the placement of the patrol units nor the construction taking place in City Hall."